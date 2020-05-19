Panda Security partners with iWayAfrica Kenya

Follow @ ShereeHanna

Follow @ AfricaBizReview

iWayAfrica Limited, the leading Pan-African corporate data provider, has partnered with Panda Security to extend its range of cloud offerings providing its business customers with Panda Security’s industry leading cloud-based security products.

The two companies see the partnership as an opportunity to provide new and existing customers with peace of mind and superior customer service.

Panda Cloud Office Protection (PCOP) offers businesses an easy-to-use, consolidated antivirus solution delivering uninterrupted endpoint security and real-time protection for different operating systems; Windows, Mac and Linux.

User-friendly and easy to maintain, the offering allows businesses to deploy the software via a single installation process that can be launched centrally and remotely.

Companies can control internal information by remotely locking USB ports or prevent external device connectivity with centralised device control.

Web monitoring and filtering facilities in PCOP Advanced allow administrators to block access to websites containing unproductive or dangerous content. This edition also delivers malware protection and anti-spam for MS Exchange Servers.

PCOP and PCOPA belong to a family of cloud-based solutions including Cloud Email Protection (PCEP) for anti-spam and malware filtering and Panda Cloud Systems Management (PCSM) for remote monitoring and management of IT infrastructure.

iWayAfrica can now deliver robust cross-platform endpoint and email protection, maximising security and minimising maintenance costs via Panda’s profile-based management platform.

Jeremy Matthews, Country Manager for Panda, said: “We are pleased to be associated with this leading internet service provider and to assist in offering their customers peace of mind around the security of their IT infrastructure.”