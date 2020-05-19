Article
Leadership & Strategy

Panda Security partners with iWayAfrica Kenya

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

iWayAfrica Limited, the leading Pan-African corporate data provider, has partnered with Panda Security to extend its range of cloud offerings providing its business customers with Panda Security’s industry leading cloud-based security products.

The two companies see the partnership as an opportunity to provide new and existing customers with peace of mind and superior customer service.

Panda Cloud Office Protection (PCOP) offers businesses an easy-to-use, consolidated antivirus solution delivering uninterrupted endpoint security and real-time protection for different operating systems; Windows, Mac and Linux.

User-friendly and easy to maintain, the offering allows businesses to deploy the software via a single installation process that can be launched centrally and remotely.

Companies can control internal information by remotely locking USB ports or prevent external device connectivity with centralised device control. 

Web monitoring and filtering facilities in PCOP Advanced allow administrators to block access to websites containing unproductive or dangerous content. This edition also delivers malware protection and anti-spam for MS Exchange Servers.

PCOP and PCOPA belong to a family of cloud-based solutions including Cloud Email Protection (PCEP) for anti-spam and malware filtering and Panda Cloud Systems Management (PCSM) for remote monitoring and management of IT infrastructure.

iWayAfrica can now deliver robust cross-platform endpoint and email protection, maximising security and minimising maintenance costs via Panda’s profile-based management platform.

Jeremy Matthews, Country Manager for Panda, said: “We are pleased to be associated with this leading internet service provider and to assist in offering their customers peace of mind around the security of their IT infrastructure.” 

AfricaiWayAfrica LimitedCloud Email Protectionlinux
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability