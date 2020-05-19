Petroplan appoints new Sub-Saharan Recruitment Manager

Stay connected! Follow @AfricaBizReview and @MrNLon on Twitter. Like our Facebook Page.

Petroplan, the global oil, gas and energy recruitment specialist, has appointed Lindsay Sher as its Regional Recruitment Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa.

Sher has been hired to increase the company’s footprint in the region and meet its goal to expand its local recruitment team, particularly in South Africa.

She brings with her 12 years’ of recruitment experience and joins Petroplan’s Cape Town office from one of South Africa’s largest permanent recruitment companies where she was Head of Commercial & Engineering Recruitment.

Sher will be responsible for the overall growth, development and profitability of Petroplan’s operations in Africa’s sub-Saharan region.

Petroplan Managing Director Andrew Speers said: “Lindsay possesses an in-depth knowledge of South Africa’s recruitment industry and has a demonstrable track record in driving business growth. There is a significant opportunity to support sub-Saharan Africa’s emerging energy market, and Lindsay’s experience will be invaluable as we look to strengthen our position as a specialist recruiter in the region,”

Sher said: “I’m delighted to be joining the Petroplan team. People are a vital asset in every business sector, so this is an exciting opportunity to take my experience and apply it to a new industry.”

She added: “Clients and candidates trust Petroplan as their recruitment partner of choice, and the company has earned a positive reputation because of the professional relationships it builds and the quality of results it delivers. My goal is to build on the fantastic foundations laid to date, and draw on Petroplan’s global network to realize the company’s potential in sub-Saharan Africa.”

Read the June Issue of African Business Review.