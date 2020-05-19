President Uhuru Kenyatta launches ‘Make it Kenya' in Milan

Stay Connected! Follow @AfricaBizReview and @MrNLon on Twitter. Like our Facebook Page.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has launched ‘Make it Kenya’, a new campaign to promote international tourism, commerce and investment in Kenya.

The initiative has been introduced by the Ministry of East African Affairs, Commerce and Tourism (MEAACT).

During the launch, President Kenyatta posted the first messages to Make It Kenya’s social media platforms and called on the people of Kenya to support the campaign: “Make It Kenya is an exciting development and I applaud the Ministry of East African Affairs, Commerce and Tourism and Brand Kenya for the timing and their bold and innovative approach for driving Kenya’s story to the world.

“Kenya’s global profile has never been stronger – we have successfully hosted global leaders, our athletes have taken on and beaten the world and people from around the world are preparing to join us in celebrating Kenya week at the World Expo – so it is our collective responsibility and duty to

“It is clear that if our country is to continue on its journey to economic prosperity then we must have a nation brand that can compete internationally but which can also resonate with the people of Kenya and I believe Make It Kenya achieves this.

Speaking at the launch in Milan, the Cabinet secretary for East African Affairs, Commerce and Tourism, Phyllis Kandie, said: “The Make It Kenya campaign, digital portal and social media channels will allow us to tell Kenya’s story with a unified voice.

The launch included the unveiling a new digital portal MakeItKenya.com.

