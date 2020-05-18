Article
Qatar Airways adds 14 new destinations

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
Qatar Airways’ Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker, has announced a significant network expansion of 14 new destinations. He made the announcement at trade show ITB Berlin.

The new routes will be spread against four continents, further expanding the airline’s reach. It will include the world’s longest flight, between Doha and Auckland, New Zealand.

Al Baker remarked: “Qatar Airways prides itself on being a global connector, and most importantly, providing seamless and convenient connections for our customers, so that we remain their airline of choice. These new destinations are where our customers want to go, and where we see the most opportunity to provide a best-in-class experience at great value. We look forward to growing our network and welcoming new passengers to Qatar Airways.”

