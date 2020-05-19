Article
Qatar Airways adds Uganda as an African destination

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
Qatar Airways has expanded its African operations, adding daily scheduled flights to Uganda.

The destination of Uganda’s capital Kampala is the airline’s 16th in Africa, with the first flight touching down at nearby Entebbe International Airport over the weekend.

Qatar already flies to two East African cities in Nairobi in Kenya and Dar es Salaam in Tanzania.

 

Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker said: “Passenger demand prompted this new route and I am excited that we are able to bring our award-winning five-star service to Uganda for the first time.”

The Doha-Entebbe route will offer Ugandans flights to a multitude of destinations including London, Shanghai, Beijing, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Delhi, Bangkok, Tokyo, Dubai and Melbourne.

The route is served with an Airbus A320 featuring up to 12 seats in Business Class and up to 132 seats in Economy.

