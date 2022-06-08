Recent rush on UK firms hiring chief people officers

The last month has seen a surge of leading UK companies appointing chief people officers, as they look to reset their purpose post-pandemic and place culture and people centre stage.

This is part of a global trend, which is seeing the Chief People Officer as the hottest hypergrowth hire of 2021 and 2022, a macro trend highlighted by Heidrick & Struggles that saw a 65% increase in searches for HR leaders in 2021

And with talent attraction and retention increasingly important this year, as the Great Resignation and war on talent continues to take hold, putting people first is central for many companies.

Virgin Group hires first-ever chief people officer

Step forward Virgin Group , which following the recent launch of its new purpose and vision strategy that puts people first, has hired its first-ever Chief People Officer. Enter Nikki Humphrey , a seasoned HR executive who is known for her expertise in leading large-scale organisational and culture change at large companies.

Nikki re-joins Virgin Group after a two-year hiatus, during which time she served as executive director of people at John Lewis Partnership. Prior to this, she spent three and a half years at Virgin Atlantic as Chief People Officer, and therefore has “knowledge of Virgin’s brand, values and culture”, which, says Group CEO Josh Bayliss , will be “invaluable to leading a first-class, uniquely Virgin people experience”.

She also has experience leading group-wide culture transformation programmes at Lloyds Banking Group, and as head of HR for a number of firms, including Lloyds and Babcock International Group.