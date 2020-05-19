Salma Okonkwo set to build the largest solar farm in Ghana

The CEO of UBI Group, Salma Okonkwo, has announced plans to build the largest solar farm in Ghana.

The oil and gas firm’s CEO intends to develop the solar farm by March 2019, as the entrepreneur aims to expand the company’s reach in Ghana’s energy industry.

Blue Power Energy will focus on renewable energy, steering away from UBI Group’s downstream petroleum operations.

The company has set the goal to eventually provide the national grid with 100% renewable energy in order to make cities more sustainable.

“I don't stop when the door is being shut. I find a way to make it work. That is what propelled my success,” Okonkwo informed Forbes.

“Most of the multinational companies that come to Ghana do not put in infrastructure. They operate a system where they invest very little and take it away.”

“They sell their products and leave […] I'm hoping to provide employment and add to Ghana's economy.”

“I want to bring support to my people in the north […] Then there will be more Salma's all over the place.”

UBI Group is the first indigenous, fully integrated firm in the West African sub-region, and one of few companies to have a female CEO.