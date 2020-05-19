Scangroup partners with Google Africa for digital advertising solutions

The marketing communications firm based in Nairobi, WWP Scangroup, has made a deal with Google Africa to deploy a digital advertising solution.

The solution, dubbed Doubleclick suite, can be used across the continent, allowing Scangroup to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

Doubleclick suite will also simplify the process of advertising campaign management – from media planning to reporting.

“With more than 80 per cent digital media in the US and 60 per cent in the UK sold programmatically in 2017, and a renewed focus by advertisers on media efficiency, brand safety and ‘viewability’, we are confident that this partnership will cement WPP Scangroup’s position as a leading digital media house in the region,” said Bharat Thakrar, CEO of Scangroup.

The firm, which is listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), believes the partnership will reinforce its position as a top agency in the region.

Charles Murito, Country Manager of Google Kenya, stated that the deal will regionally redefine the planning and buying of media.

Although Scangroup aims to expand its operations across the continent, the agency will continue to focus its work in Kenya, its primary market.