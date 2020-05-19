Article
Leadership & Strategy

Sibanye Gold Plans Mining Layoffs in South Africa

By Skills Junction
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

South African-focused bullion producer, Sibanye Gold has begun talks with unions and other stakeholders about job cuts at its Cooke 4 mine.

Sibanye said in a statement that it had entered "into section 189 consultations on the future of the Cooke 4 mine", a reference to a legal requirement that companies must talk with organised labour and other affected parties in advance about possible layoffs.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Sibanye planned to cut up to 2,500 workers at Cooke 4, an operation near Johannesburg which the company recently acquired.

Sibanye gave no indication in its statement of how many jobs might be on the line but said it needed to find "sustainable solutions to ensure delivery of the required productivity and profitability levels at the Cooke 4 mine".

Job cuts are a thorny issue in South Africa where labour relations in the mining shafts are raw, the unemployment rate is around 25 percent and income disparities rooted in the apartheid era remain glaring.

Sibanye is a spin off from Gold Fields, which last year folded most of its labour-intensive South African operations into the separate company so it could focus on mechanised mining at a global level.

South AfricaEmploymentGold FieldsAfrica mining
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability