Six Kenyan executives to be sent to Germany to impress investors

Six Kenyan delegates are set to travel to Germany for a seven-day pitching to investors who are looking for opportunities across Africa.

Delegation of German Industry and Commerce (AHK) country director Maren Diale-Schellschmidt reported that the individuals representing the six companies will travel to either Berlin, Hamburg, or the Ruhr region to join this year’s Start.up! event.

The companies were selected from a list of 80 to attend the event taking place between 14 October to 21 October.

“We are excited for Kenyan companies to participate in that international event where they will meet potential customers and investors as well as learn how to address the German market,” Diale-Schellschmidt commented.

The companies involved include motor vehicle dashcam, alcohol breathalyser, and remotely controlled car immobiliser installer, Africatrack.

Flexitech Group, a company that helps Kenyans pay for goods in instalments, will also be making the trip to Germany.

Also travelling are Genexe Engineering, an efficient energy stove maker, and Mega Gas who is a waste plastic recycler.

Micro-cap Holdings, the Smart weighing machine reseller, and Usalama Tech Group Ltd, a company that uses real-time location data and an integrated web based response to link victims of emergencies to rescue services, will also be travelling.

The event is organised jointly by Tech Entrepreneurship Initiative Make-IT in Africa (GIZ) and the Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK), and will welcome 46 participating startups from 16 countries.