South Africa's BEE legislation: hindering investment or promoting partnerships?

South Africa, like other emerging markets, and the rest of the African continent has a critical need to attract foreign investment. The country is in a fortunate position of being among the highest ranking African nations in the World Bank’s ease of doing business ratings. This positions South Africa relatively well to attract foreign direct investment (FDI), as it means investors looking to Africa will likely perceive South Africa very favourably.

Source: EY analysis

The graphs above illustrate the correlation between investor friendly policies and FDI flows. Six of the seven countries with the most open investment policies attract the highest FDI flows into Africa.

It is critical for South Africa to maintain its competitive investment edge, whilst at the same time, driving economic transformation. This is particularly acute given that the commodity cycle remains weak, and both the UK’s Brexit decision and the election of Donald Trump in the US have further contributed to uncertainty in investor sentiment. This could impact FDI into Africa, particularly given the strong role both the US and UK already play as a major investors in Africa.

Our latest EY Africa Attractiveness survey reflects South Africa first by FDI projects into Africa, amounting to $4.9bn for 2015, with the largest source of investment sourced from the US, followed by the UK, India, Germany and Italy. South Africa’s leading FDI position has held steady despite the need for multinationals to consider the country’s unique empowerment considerations and the cost of compliance with those regulations.

In terms of South Africa’s regulatory evolution, a recent Business Day article referred to a survey of European multinationals flagged concerns around the latest Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (‘B-BBEE’) scorecard requirements et al. This is despite the legislation attempting to address local ownership requirements and making them easier to meet.