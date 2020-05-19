Standard Chartered claims trade increase between China and Africa following US tariffs
The London-based financial services firm, Standard Chartered, has announced an expected rise in trade between Africa and China.
According to a senior executive at Standard Chartered Bank in China, the Asian country is expected to increase its imports from African nations.
The trade growth is expected to be the result of the tit-for-tat trade war between the US and China.
Trade between China and Africa has been continuously growing over recent years, but nations such as Kenya and Nigeria are expected benefit as China aims to find a new source of commodities.
SEE ALSO:
-
Nigeria partners with Digital Trade Network for digital economy participation
-
Nigeria launches Trader Moni initiative to provide loans to traders
-
Kenya’s trade deficit widens by Sh55.64bn due to food and machinery imports
-
Read the latest issue of Business Chief, Africa edition, here
“We believe that countries like Kenya and Nigeria will benefit because China will look to import more from Africa; some agricultural products from Kenya, some oil products from Nigeria,” Carmen Ling, Global Head of internationalisation of the Chinese currency renminbi (RMB) at Standard Chartered, informed Reuters.
“Trade flow patterns will change because China will need to look for new trade partners.” Kenya’s trade with China grew 59 per cent in the four years to 2017, to a total of $5.2 billion, Standard Chartered said, boosting the bank’s business from Chinese clients operating in Kenya by “double digits”.
“We see more and more Chinese clients coming to Kenya, we have seen Kenya grow in importance to become a belt and road hub. This is the gateway.”
- Morocco Becomes Leading Automotive Manufacturing Hub, AfricaLeadership & Strategy
- Opinion: Seismic shift underway in Nigeria's digital bankingDigital Strategy
- Fintech FIS expands payment processing options across AfricaCorporate Finance
- Executive compensation: the growing challenges in AfricaLeadership & Strategy