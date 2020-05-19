Tickets for Kenya Airways first flight to US go on sale

Kenya Airways (KQ) has released the tickets for its inaugural flight to the US on 28 October.

The airline will be conducting a daily flight between Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The carrier announced that the flights on a daily basis in order to target corporate and premium leisure customers.

It is anticipated that the new form of easier travel to the US will directly impact Kenya’s economy through direct and indirect employment, as well as boosting trade between the two nations.

The flight is also expected to increase tourism in Kenya, with the US being its largest source market for tourists.

The flight is scheduled to leave JKIA at 10:30pm every day, lasting for a duration of 15 hours – a significant reduction from the current 22 hours required for the journey.

Tickets for the flight can be purchased on the national carrier’s website and through agents.