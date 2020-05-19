Article
Leadership & Strategy

Tickets for Kenya Airways first flight to US go on sale

By professo
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Kenya Airways (KQ) has released the tickets for its inaugural flight to the US on 28 October.

The airline will be conducting a daily flight between Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The carrier announced that the flights on a daily basis in order to target corporate and premium leisure customers.

It is anticipated that the new form of easier travel to the US will directly impact Kenya’s economy through direct and indirect employment, as well as boosting trade between the two nations.

SEE ALSO:

The flight is also expected to increase tourism in Kenya, with the US being its largest source market for tourists.

The flight is scheduled to leave JKIA at 10:30pm every day, lasting for a duration of 15 hours – a significant reduction from the current 22 hours required for the journey.

Tickets for the flight can be purchased on the national carrier’s website and through agents.

Kenya Airwaysjomo Kenyatta International AirportJohn F. Kennedy International Airport
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability