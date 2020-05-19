Timberland to plant 50 million trees over next five years

Yesterday, global retail brand, Timberland announced its commitment to plant 50 million trees around the world by 2025 as part of its plans to create a greener future.

This new goal of planting 50 million trees builds on Timberland’s longstanding commitment to make its products responsibly, to strengthen communities and to protect and enhance the outdoors, with tree planting being a key focus area. Since 2001 the company has planted more than 10 million trees over the world.

“At Timberland, we’re conscious of the impact our modern way of life has on the planet. And we believe as a global lifestyle brand, and as individuals, we have a responsibility to make it better,” says global brand president at Timberland, Jim Pisani. “Trees and green spaces help improve the quality of our planet as well as individual wellbeing. Our commitment to plant trees is a real, measurable way to act upon our belief that a greener future is a better future. We encourage people everywhere to join the movement by taking their own actions - small or large - to be heroes for nature.”

To get its commitments started, Timberland has launched its largest global campaign to date “Nature Needs Heroes,” which is calling on consumers to join the movement by taking simple actions towards a sustainable future.eroes

The projects in year one will focus on: Haiti, China, the Dominican Republic, the United States, Tanzania and Mali in support of the Great Green Wall – an African led movement to grow an 8,000km line of trees across the entire width of Africa, fighting climate change, drought, famine, conflict, and migration.