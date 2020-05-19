Travel Technology Company TTS expands business in Africa

TTS has expanded its growth in Africa with a main focus on the Partnership program, with the purpose of accelerating growth and finding new opportunities,

The creator of the first mobile application that gives access to a Global Distribution System- Travelport Mobile Agent, TTS has been supporting travel agents in their day-by-day work and life enabling them to be more productive by accessing the GDS anytime, anywhere, be it in the office or on the go. The app supports all Travelport cores (Apollo, Galileo and Worldspan) and it’s available for iOS and Android devices, counting already more than 30,000 downloads since its initial launch.

Pedro Barata, founder of TTS, said: “When we entered the African market we had in mind the fact that Africa is growing and has refreshed its perspective on ICT. We are committed to invest in building long-term relationships with partners that are aligned to our vision and are in demand for a work-life balance. We want our products to innovate the way travel agents and consolidators work and we are happy to have already accomplished that”

TTS also created the first airline consolidation specific solution- TTS Consolidator- adapted to support the airline consolidation business, meeting the requirements of both IATA and non-IATA travel agents.

Why Travelport Mobile Agent in Africa?

African businesses have specific needs and there is no existing technology to address their needs. This is why Travelport Mobile Agent has been specially designed to meet these requirements. Moreover, the biggest African breakthrough- the spread of mobile phones with the introduction of inexpensive smartphones- stays at the grounds of TTS decision of taking upon the African markets.

Why TTS consolidator in Africa?

In Africa there is a considerable amount of consolidators and non- IATA agencies. TTS Consolidator was created for these entities.

By adopting these two main TTS solutions and through technology, TTS delivers competitiveness, efficiency and speed. In short, the company aims at servicing travel agents, airlines and consolidators and increase the access to technology, thus to better work-life, In Africa and beyond.

For more information, visit http://tts.com/en