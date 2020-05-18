Article
Leadership & Strategy

UAE delegates visit India for trade talks

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
undefined mins

The UAE and India continue to offer significant investment opportunities in key sectors including real estate, according to Salem Almoosa, Chairman and General Manager of Salem Ahmed Almoosa projects and enterprises. He made this statement during the CII-organized conference in Mumbai, India, held alongside a visit by key UAE delegates including the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

“Over the past years, the UAE and India have enjoyed vibrant economic ties supported and driven by a series of bilateral agreements and important conventions aimed at protecting and encouraging joint investments. In fact, many of Indian businessmen have already established their foothold in the UAE market. Therefore, we expect a sustained healthy interest in the coming years,” Almoosa said.

He added: “By visiting Mumbai and attending the CII’s conference, we seek to strengthen the two countries’ relations further through the creation of a simplified and efficient process that will further boost our respective economies.”

During the conference, Almoosa emphasised the importance of the new visa application process for the UAE nationals, which can be processed online with six months validity, while the investment-based visa validity reaches up to five years, but also suggested that India should start working towards a visa-free travel for UAE nationals.

Follow @BusinessRevME

 

 

UAEDubaiIndiatrade
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability