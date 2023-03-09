Who is Matthias Heiden, IFS' new Chief Financial Officer?

“I am excited to have joined IFS, especially at such an important time of growth,” said Heiden.

“As Constance and I work together over the next few weeks, I look forward to getting to know IFS’ business better and I am committed to continue building on the outstanding foundation that has been established.

“I am confident that my experience and leadership will help elevate further the financial team’s contribution to IFS.”

Heiden brings strong financial pedigree to IFS

Heiden can boast a strong financial background as he joins IFS, which remains headquartered in Sweden.

The 49-year-old gained his PhD in Business Administration at Saarland University, in his native Germany, before taking up a role with SAP.

Having served in various positions, including as Senior VP and Head of Global Treasury, he progressed to become a regional CFO and Managing Director for Middle and Eastern Europe.

Then came a move to SAF-Holland, where he was installed as Group CFO.

In his most recent job, at Software AG, Heiden played a crucial role in driving the company’s transformation and successfully leading its shift to a subscription-based business model.

