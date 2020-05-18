Working Emirati women to get 'gender balance' council

A council that will ensure women are given leading roles in the development of the country has been established by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai. This shows government’s keenness to increase the roles of young Emirati women in the nation’s progress.

“I am happy to be part of this discussion,” he told the Government Summit in Dubai.

“We in the UAE are keen to enable women and put them in the right positions. Therefore I declare the forming of the UAE Gender Balance Council, chaired by Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed [Al Maktoum].”

Sheikha Manal, president of the Dubai Women’s Establishment and chairwoman of yesterday’s session, said: “The UAE has always worked to dismantle barriers that create tension between the genders.

“We have a great opportunity to uncover new paths that we may walk on together.

“We have moved beyond the phase of empowering women. Indeed, we are empowering society through women.

“The impact of a significant female presence in leadership roles has wide-ranging benefits on the economy, on governance and on society at large.”