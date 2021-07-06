Electric Trucks: Mercedes-Benz Ready to Produce First Series

June 30, 2021, Mercedes-Benz Trucks, premiered its battery-powered eActros for heavy-duty distribution, presenting the company’s first series-produced electric truck, embarking on a new era for the automotive company.

“We have to acknowledge that transport is a part of the problem when it comes to climate change. At the same time, we can and we will be part of the solution. We start with our eActros that has covered more than half a million kilometres on public roads. The eActros and its dedicated services are a big step for Mercedes-Benz Trucks and for our customers towards CO₂-neutral transport,” said Karin Rådström, Member of the Board of Management at Daimler Truck AG and responsible for Mercedes-Benz Trucks

Six Years Ago…

Six years ago, in 2016, Mercedes-Benz Trucks presented the concept for its heavy-duty distribution haulage truck fr urban areas at the IAA 2016 for Commercial Vehicles. Two years later, Mercedes-Benz began practical testing 10 eActros prototypes in 2018, with co-operation from its customers in Germany and other parts of Europe.

Setting its ambitions to launch a series-ready eActros on the market by 2021, Andreas von Wallfeld, Head of Marketing, Sales and Services at Mercedes-Benz Trucks explained that "development of the eActros focussed on the partnership with our customers. Everything that we learned from the Innovation Fleet is now being incorporated in series production. Compared with the prototypes, several features such as range, drive power and safety have been considerably improved in the series-production model.”

Getting to Know the New Electric Heavy-Duty Distribution Truck

Assisting its customers as they switch to electric mobility, Mercedes-Benz Trucks, has incorporated the eActros into a comprehensive system that includes consultant and service products for customers, as well as the best vehicle utilisation, optimisation of total costs and the setting-up of charging infrastructure.

Vehicle features:

Drive unit with two integrated electric motors

Two-speed transmission

Quite and emissions-free driving

Comfort and great vehicle dynamics

A range of up to 400 kilometres

Connected to a regular 400A DC charging station, the three batteries take roughly 1 hour to charge from 20 to 80%

Digitalisation and connectivity

Already showcasing what it can do in its pursuit of accident-free driving, Mercedes-Benz continues to keep a close eye on safety, installing not only MirroCam, Sideguard Assis S1R and the fifth generation of Active Brake Assist (ABA) with pedestrian detection, but also tackling the challenges around electric vehicles and their high-voltage systems.

So When Will Industries be Able to Get Their Hands on One of These Trucks?

Mercedes-Benz has set its sights on producing the series model from autumn 2021 at its largest truck assembly plant in Wörth am Rhein. Over the last few months, the automotive manufacturer has been making intensive preparations for the new production process at the plant, including the construction of a new assembly line.

Initially, the eActros will be available in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Great Britain, Denmark, Norway and Sweden.