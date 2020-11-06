GE: supporting Decarbonisation in Spain

In efforts to drive decarbonisation in Spain, GE Renewable Energy has been awarded a contract with Spanish Transmission System Operator RED ELÉCTRICA DE ESPAÑA S.A. The details of the contract includes 10 mobile substations for the Canary and Balearic Islands in support of Spain's decarbonisation goals.

The contract marks the first introduction of a g³ substation in Spain, as well as the first time the technology has been integrated into a mobile substation.

“The compact units can be transported from one substation to another, or between islands, by standard maritime shipping, in case of an emergency or scheduled substation refurbishment,” reports GE .

Utilising GE’s ground-breaking Green Gas for Grid g³ technology, GE will install its containerised gas-insulated mobile station on Tenerife.

“GE’s g³ products feature the same high performance and reliability as SF₆ equipment but have a gas mass with more than a 99% reduced CO₂ equivalent value. More importantly, life-cycle assessments (LCAs) have shown that g³ products have a greatly reduced CO₂ impact on the environment compared with SF₆ products. The g³ mobile station will help contribute to Spain’s efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 20% by 2030,” notes GE on the performance capabilities of its solution.

The implementation of GE’s technology will also help Spain tackle the challenge of providing reliable electricity to the local community and visitors that it is currently facing in the Canary and Balearic Islands due to the Islands’ vast distance away from the mainland transmission networks.

“Providing reliable electrical service to customers living and working on islands poses unique challenges and requires solutions that are flexible, reliable and more environmentally friendly – such as GE’s g³ containerised gas-insulated mobile substation. Our contract with RED ELÉCTRICA DE ESPAÑA demonstrates that utilities are becoming increasingly aware of their environmental footprint and the impact it has on their community and the world around them,” commented Alejandro Barjau, Senior Business Operations Staff Manager at GE’s Grid Solutions.

