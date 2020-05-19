Article
12 benefits of Jasco’s modern security vests

By mahlokoane percy ngwato
May 19, 2020
Jasco has unveiled security vests that utilise GPS tracking and real time camera feeds to offer clients state of the art security solutions

Here are the 12 ways in which businesses can benefit from implementing the vests into security solutions.

Security Industry:

1. Monitoring guards to ensure adherence to schedules and routes will often remove the need for physical spot checks and card key check-ins

​2. Real-time footage can often provide irrefutable evidence of conditions at arrival, support and inform decision-making; this has the potential to reduce the number of disputes and ensure best practice is followed at the most critical time

​Transport and Logistics:

3.Drivers can be tracked via GPS to ensure routes are followed in a timely and efficient manner

4. Drivers take the required rest stops

5. Ensures that no illegal passengers are in the vehicle.

Law Enforcement:

6. That police officers meet legal restraints and protect the human rights of citizens

7. Officers receive adequate backup if needed

8. The actions of perpetrators are recorded as indisputable evidence

Facility Management:

9. Vests can record incidents, improve identification of perpetrators, limit collusion and monitor traffic flows

Industrial:

10. Where oversight of sensitive or complex projects is required, the vests can provide overseers with real time footage of operations

11. Real-time visuals will enable engineers or other experts to provide informed, hands-free guidance when performing remote tasks

Emergency Rescue:

12. Teams on the ground wearing the vest will provide co-ordinators with a first-hand view of the situation, helping to inform subsequent actions.

