Adapt IT’s CaseWare Africa launches CloudTax service

Audit and finance software specialist CaseWare Africa, a branch of Adapt IT, has launched its new CloudTax application, a service to be made available to both small and large practices.

Designed as a way to automate provisional tax submission processes, the software essentially offers practitioners with a service that enables them to centralise their practices in one place, streamlining operations and eliminating what has previously been a manual process.

"Initially, we have focused on provisional tax returns, but corporate and individual return capabilities are being developed in time for clients with December year ends and the opening of the 2018 individual tax season in July 2018," said Katharine Janisch, Head of Sales and Marketing for CaseWare Africa.

"The product essentially eliminates as many previously manual processes as possible and in doing so, saves time and enables practitioners to focus on giving their clients advice rather than just number crunching for them.

"This powerful product enables companies to gain complete control through full visibility of their tax practice."

CloudTax also integrates with SARS eFiling, a free online service that allows tax payers, practitioners and businesses to submit returns and declarations, make payments and perform other financial interactions within a secure environment.

"It facilitates tracking the status of every return for every client at the right time and from one central dashboard. Practitioners can view correspondence from SARS and clients from a single platform without logging into eFiling," Janisch continued.

The launch of CaseWare’s CloudTax application follows the release of the company’s Audit International software solution earlier this year, designed to revolutionise auditing processes.