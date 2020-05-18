Bahri calls for big data increase

Bahri, the National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia, has called for industry-wide deployment of big data-driven operations. It believes this will ensure sustainable growth and increased contribution to the development of the maritime industry and its potential impact on the global economy.

Anwar Siddiqui, Advisor to the CEO of Bahri, spoke on the value of big data at the 3rd Annual Smart Data Summit Dubai held last week. He said: “The global impact of big data is immense and it is playing a key role in the future of the shipping industry, as well as serving to step up the pace of economic development in countries throughout the world including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE.”

Bahri is using big data to streamline and enhance their operations and customer service. An example of this would be a model they have termed 'Next Best Cargo' that suggests which is the most lucrative cargo a charterer would consider.

