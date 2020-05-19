Article
Technology

Calastone to transform fintech network using blockchain

By Bruno Reis
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The UK-based fintech company, Calastone, has revealed plans to transfer its entire investment funds transaction network to blockchain.

The firm intends to change its entire system to power off blockchain technology in May 2019, Reuters reported.

The company offers back and middle-office services to over 1,700 businesses, including JP Morgan Asset Management, Schroders, and Invesco.

Calastone aids the sale of firm’s funds through banks and local financial advisors across the globe.

By adopting blockchain into its operations, the technology will complete more than nine million messages, accounting for £170bn (US$217bn).

SEE ALSO:

As a business looks to buy into funds, three digital messages are sent between firms – a message to place the order, one to confirm receipt, and the final message to mark the price.

The current technology used to send the messages is more efficient than manual methods, such as faxes, but can still be time-consuming.

The widespread use of blockchain in the industry could save the sector £3.4bn (US$4.3bn) per annum, according to research from Deloitte.

“The more you can automate, the more you de-risk, you more you streamline, the more you speed up,” commented Andrew Tomlinson, Chief Marketing Officer at Calastone, Reuters noted.

UKFintechBlockchainCalastone
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability