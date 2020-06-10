Capgemini partners with Coursera expanding employee L&D

Via its most recent partnership with Coursera, Capgemini plans to augment its current learning and development (L&D) offerings on its in-house university to expand its library of high quality learning for its employees across the world.

Realising the increased importance of access to top quality learning content as markets and clients adapt to the challenges of COVID-19 and its long term implications, the aim of the collaboration is to help team members develop their skills in multiple areas such as: professional services, technology consulting, cloud adoption and sales productivity.

Added the capgemini’s new internal digital learning hub ‘NEXT’ are over 4,000 courses relating to business, technology, data science, and personal development, which are taught by the world’s top university and industry educators.

The hub has been designed to support the upskilling needs of its employees around the world, gathering in one place online courses that are updated continuously, allowing its employees to create their own personal development path.

“Keeping employees upskilled and supported, as well as enabling lifelong learning and personal growth is key for employee engagement and as such a top priority for Capgemini. This strategic investment is intended to help team members advance their skills and ensure they are equipped to adapt to new business imperatives,” commented Capgemini in a company statement.

This recent global partnership announced by Capgemini follows a successful pre-launch in February, where over 25,000 employees of Capgemini enrolled in courses on Coursera for Business, the company’s enterprise platform. To date, those who enrolled in February have completed over 22,000 courses.

“At Capgemini, driving employee engagement and development through investments in skills is a top business priority,” commented Stephan Paolini, Group Chief Talent & Learning Officer at Capgemini. “We’re delighted to partner with Coursera as we launch NEXT, our new all-employee digital learning hub. This will further support the upskilling needs of all our team members as they design and deliver solutions to help our clients navigate through ever-changing business and people environments.”

With employees in almost 50 countries, the partnership with Coursera allows Capgemini’s employees to have access to learning programs both via a desktop and mobile platform. The learning is delivered via stackable content experience in order to help employees grow over time in a domain of their choice. Once they have completed a course, employees receive an electronic certificate

“A sudden transition to remote working comes with its own challenges. Companies are using learning to alleviate this transition while focusing on the areas of development that are most valuable to the business,” added Anthony Tattersall, Senior Director of Enterprise, EMEA at Coursera. “Capgemini is leading the industry in using learning as a source of change, agility, and adaptability while preparing employees for the future.”

