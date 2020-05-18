Cloud Accelerator program launches in Bahrain

C5 Accelerate Limited and Amazon Web Services are working with The Bahrain Economic Development Board on the Cloud Accelerator program that will help businesses to adopt cloud technology services in place of traditional IT infrastructures.

The Cloud Accelerator aims to drive growth in the local business ecosystem by enabling the rapid adoption of cloud technology for any business that wants it. The program will develop and fund businesses in the region with a focus on technologies that align with the economic priorities of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), including, but not limited to, manufacturing, financial services and technology sector-development.

As well as providing resources for businesses looking to adopt these new technologies, Cloud Accelerator will invite a cohort of 10 qualifying businesses to work in its premises in Bahrain for up to four months. In this time the businesses can network with fellow program participants and will benefit from an array of training opportunities too.

Daniel Freeman, CEO of C5 Accelerate Limited, said: “The Middle East and Africa region has a burgeoning start- up scene and is well placed to leverage the potential of the cloud. Our Cloud Accelerator aims to drive this innovation further and boost the region’s economy. Our “AWS Activate” pilot program in Bahrain already demonstrates the investment potential of the region’s technology sector, and we are thrilled to be working with AWS, a leading cloud computing provider, to develop an innovation hub for the region and a catalyst for further investments. The Cloud Accelerator will be based in Bahrain, a location with outstanding human capital and a commitment to operating at the speed of technology when it comes to developing a world-class environment in which technology entrepreneurs can thrive.”

Teresa Carlson, Vice President, Worldwide Public Sector at Amazon Web Services, Inc. said: “We’ve been so impressed with the innovative and entrepreneurial spirit of businesses in the Middle East and Africa, and are committed to working with C5 and the Bahrain EDB to help these businesses grow and scale. In addition to technology resources, the Cloud Accelerator’s focus on education, training, and mentorship will help businesses reach their full potential, and AWS is excited to work with them to do so.”

Khalid Al Rumaihi, Chief Executive of the Bahrain Economic Development Board, said: “The GCC technology sector is expected to grow by ten per cent per annum over the next five years, whilst sector spending in the Middle East will reach nearly $200 billion in 2015. However, the region faces a number of challenges around attracting investment in the technology sector, including start-up costs and access to funding; regulatory barriers; and attracting, training and retaining human capital. Bahrain is addressing these challenges and building on its broader strengths to develop a strong ecosystem that encourages technology focused entrepreneurship. The launch of the Cloud Accelerator program is one important step towards achieving this.”

Follow @BusinessRevME