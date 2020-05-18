Dubai Airshow to welcome 65,000 visitors

Dubai Airshow – the world’s fastest growing aerospace exhibition – opened yesterday, with over 1,100 exhibitors from 61 countries.

One third of the exhibitors are from around the Middle East region, with 28 percent of exhibitors from the Americas and 29 percent from Europe. Completing the global footprint of the show are exhibitors from Africa, Asia and Australasia. “The Dubai Airshow truly is the centre of the aerospace industry,” said Michele van Akelijen, Managing Director of Dubai Airshow organisers F&E Aerospace. “With exhibitors coming from over 60 countries including new ones from places such as the USA and Asia, we are expecting to see some very new and innovative additions to the show this year.”

The event is expecting to welcome 65,000 trade visitors this week and new features for this year include a 3D print pavilion and an exhibition by the newly formed UAE Space Agency. Dubai Airshow is organised under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and in co-operation with Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai Airports, Dubai World Central and the UAE Armed Forces.

Follow @BusinessRevME