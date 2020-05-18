Emirates launches longest non-stop commercial flight

Emirates Airline’s first non-stop service between Auckland and Dubai has launched and is thought to be the world's longest non-stop commercial flight.

It will be one of the longest air routes in the world by distance, but with the assistance of technology and planning, passengers will get to their destination in the shortest possible time.

Emirates will be using flexible routes, which can vary by day, taking advantage of tail winds and avoiding head winds to reduce the time in the air. The new non-stop service will be operated by a Boeing 777-200LR and should typically take just under 16 hours from Dubai to New Zealand and 17 hours, 15 minutes in the other direction.

“Emirates continues to invest in innovative technologies, and we utilise best practices in optimising our flight planning systems, finding the best routes that take into consideration weather and current conditions to ensure we save time, fuel and emissions, while never compromising on the safety and comfort of our passengers and crew,” said Geoff Hounsell, Emirates’ VP Flight Operations Support Services and Air Traffic Management.

“Preparing for a new 14,000km (7,600 nautical miles) flight takes an enormous amount of planning. With the work being done across all our divisions and with our partners, we look forward to delivering technical best practices within flight and route operations, and ultimately, a great passenger experience for our upcoming direct flight launch to Auckland,” he said.

