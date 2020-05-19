Google Cloud introduces Transfer Appliance in the EU

Google Cloud has announced the launch of its Transfer Appliance in the European Union (EU).

The cloud computing subsidiary of the US technology giant has introduced the offering to enable users to move large amounts of data to Google Cloud Platform.

The solution provides quick, secure, and reliable transfers through the high-capacity server.

Transfer Appliance is targeting users intending to move more than 20TB of data, or data that would be anticipated to take over a week to upload.

“Multiple physical backups of our data were taking up space and becoming costly,” remarked Zac Crawley, Director at Candour Creative.

“But when we looked at our network, we figured it would take a matter of months to move the 40TBs of large file data. Transfer Appliance reduced that time significantly.”

Users of the solution have been known to move a variety of data, including audio, satellite imagery archives, and geographic and wind data.

“At Terraloupe, we analyze aerial imagery with deep learning algorithms,” commenetd Niklas Barkmeyer, Product Manager at TerraLoupe.

“Depending on the geographic areas and image resolutions, these geospatial datasets are typically several terabytes large for single cities and can reach petabytes for entire countries or continents.”

“Transfer Appliance was the fastest and most convenient way for us to get these terabytes to the cloud for analytics.”