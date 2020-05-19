Google launches YouTube in Afrikaans and isiZulu

Google has announced it has launched YouTube in Afrikaans and isiZulu.

Google made the announcement as its two day web and mobile conference G-South Africa got underway in Johannesburg today.

YouTube.co.za, the local version of YouTube, was released just over a year ago and reports suggest that YouTube views have reportedly increased by 175% in South Africa in the past 12 months.

For the second year running, G-South Africa 2.0 has attracted more than 800 entrepreneurs, marketers and web developers and boasts 30 Google experts from all over the world.

With hands-on sessions, the future of online business and web application development will be discussed as well as training being provided on Google’s products.

Luke Mckend, Country Manager for Google South Africa said ahead of the conference: “At Google we’re working hard to get more people online, make the Internet part of everyday life in South Africa and show how the internet can boost the country’s economy, even during prevailing global economic uncertainty.”

