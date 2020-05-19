Google's data centres have driven transformations across Europe, says report

Google's work in building digital infrastructure across Europe has had a positive impact on the continent's gross domestic product (GDP), according to a new report.

Copenhagen Economics, one of the Nordic's leading economic consultancies, has concluded that data centre investments from the US tech behemoth has supported economic activity in Europe with €490mn per year since 2007.

The report goes on to reveal that the investments have supported 6,600 jobs per year on average. Copenhagen Economics has measured their greater economic impact 'with an input/output model, calibrated on the basis of Eurostat sectoral accounts'.

Google has four hyper-scale data centres in four regions: St. Ghislain-Mons in Belgium, Hamina-Kotka in Finland, Dublin in Ireland - its European base - and Eemshaven-Groningen in the Netherlands, investment that has totalled €4.3bn.

Over €1bn has also been spent on fibre network connecting the campuses, opening up opportunities for businesses and other customers across Europe.

"Citizens in all corners of Europe and companies of all sizes are embracing digital transformation more and more," outlined the report. "The opportunities arising from digitisation are outstanding and bring new services, products and industrial processes – all of which depend on an efficient handling of data."