IT summit spotlights cloud technology

Delegates at the 3rdannual Cloud and Virtualisation Summit Africa are will be soaking up information on enterprise intelligence at day two of the conference today.

Today’s discussions will feature next-generation security infrastructure and strategies and the impact of cloud computing on enterprise architecture.

The event is being held at the Hilton Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg, and is hosted by business-to-business conferencing company, Kinetic Events.

The must-attend event is aimed at business and technology leaders who need to understand how cloud computing and virtualisation is fundamentally transforming the way in which we think about, acquire and use computing resources.

Yesterday, day one of the summit, received positive feedback from all attendees. The summit has geared forward, focusing on enterprise virtualisation projects as the focus of many IT professionals attempting to consolidate servers or data centres, decrease costs and launch successful “green” IT conservation initiatives.

The summit was officially opened by Derrick Plank, Director of ClearSpace Consulting, with an interesting take on the increasing impact of cloud computing on business technology. Day one kicked off with the first keynote speech of the day presented by Trevor Cronje, Chief Executive Officer of RentWorks.

Cronje provided invaluable insight in managing the new economics of the cloud. Summit guest presenter, Dr Andrew Hutchison from the International Presales Management group of T-Systems International, placed the industry spotlight on security and cloud services for the enterprise.

The first anticipated panel discussion of the day focused on the role for telecoms providers in cloud computing services. With cloud computing becoming a highly competitive market, the panel provided an in-depth analysis on cloud service providers delivering high-quality, business-grade services to differentiate themselves from low-cost commodity cloud computing providers.