Liquid Telecom to develop 4G network in South Africa

The South African division of Liquid Telecom has announced plans to establish a 4G network in the nation.

Liquid Telecom South Africa will offer wholesale roaming services across its network from early 2019.

The multi-billion Rand deal contributes to the company’s growing investment in Africa, following its acquisition of Neotel in 2017.

“This is an exciting development which will enable us to provide Mobile Network Operators and ISPs with open access to our mobile 4G network,” stated Reshaad Sha, Chief Executive Officer of Liquid Telecom South Africa.

“Using our 1800MHz spectrum, the network will handle 4G mobile data traffic to meet the needs of the most demanding users across the country.”

The firm operates the largest independent fibre network on the continent, spanning 70,000km and connecting 600 town and cities across 13 nations.

“This milestone builds on a remarkable year for Liquid Telecom,” commented Nic Rudnick, Group CEO of Liquid Telecom.

“I am encouraged that the momentum will continue into 2019 with South African operators having access to wholesale roaming services across our network for the first time.”

Liquid Telecom recently installed the first direct land-based terrestrial fibre link to connect Cape Town, South Africa, and Cairo, Egypt.