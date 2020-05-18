Article
MENA’s top CIOs gather to discuss digital transformation solutions

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
Global interconnection and data company, Equinix Solutions, took part in the CIO 100 Awards and Forum 2017 which took place in Dubai on January 29.

The Managing Director of the company, Jeroen Schlosser, held a roundtable discussion with CIO’s from across the MENA region and enterprise verticals. The discussion was titled ‘Digital is Here and Now, Forcing Businesses to Transform’ and focused on the readiness of MENA business sector to seize the opportunity in digital transform.

The digital economy is forcing enterprises to transform how they connect customers, partners, employees and operations, especially in the MENA region where businesses are taking a ‘digital-first’ approach across all markets.

“To respond to the increasing trend of digitization, businesses need to change the way they deliver IT services; to address digital, IT architecture will need to be inverted to bring apps and data closer to the users. Equinix has addressed this topic by inviting participation from Chief Information Officers (CIOs) from some of the biggest companies in the region and stimulate a healthy discussion on the challenges, opportunities and way forward for IT,” commented Klaas Merten, Global Solution Architect, Equinix.

 

