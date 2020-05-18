Netflix expands into Middle East

Netflix has launched in the Middle East, with Arabic added to the 17 languages it already supports.

The company's TV network is now available in more than 130 new countries around the world. Netflix made the announcement, and the service went live, during a keynote speech by Co-founder and Chief Executive Reed Hastings at CES 2016.

“Today you are witnessing the birth of a new global Internet TV network,” said Hastings. “With this launch, consumers around the world, from Singapore to St. Petersburg, from San Francisco to Sao Paulo, will be able to enjoy TV shows and movies simultaneously. No more waiting. With the help of the Internet, we are putting power in consumers’ hands to watch whenever, wherever and on whatever device.”

The Netflix UAE Twitter account has just started tweeting and had this to say: "A lot of content is gradually being made available to our subscribers in the UAE, we aim to being the leading streaming service provider."

