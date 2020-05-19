New SatNav has pan-African coverage

Follow @ ShereeHanna

The global leader in satellite navigation Garmin has announced the first Personal Navigation Devices (PND) pre-loaded with City Navigator Pan-Africa giving coverage across 54 African countries.

Garmin Southern Africa (PTY) Ltd revealed that City Navigator Pan-Africa will provide Garmin users with one map for the whole of Africa, even in countries that have never featured mapping on its devices before.

Walter Mach, Chief Executive Officer of Garmin Southern Africa, said: “City Navigator Pan-Africa will not only provide valuable technology to travellers, but will also be beneficial for farmers, truckdrivers, miners and surveyors who require top notch navigational technology on a day to day basis.

“In parts of the continent where extensive road networks, signage and other infrastructure are not yet fully developed, City Navigator Pan-Africa will pave the way to increased commerce, development and agricultural activity, not to mention an expanded tourism footprint.”

Coverage includes over 4.8 million km of routable road network and more than 1.9 million km of non-routable roads, paths and tracks for off-road navigation.

The map set covers 54 countries, 29 with detailed coverage (full country or partial) and turn-by-turn navigation.

It also has more than 610,000 Points of Interest (POI) across the African continent, also including cities, towns, fuel stations, lodging and airports.

For South Africa, City Navigator Pan-Africa comes packed with additional Garmin features including: Lane assist; Generic Junction View (nüvi 40); PhotoReal Junction View (nüvi 2595); Speed limit indicator; nüvi 259LMT offers Automatic Speech Recognition (only available in English) and Safety Cameras.

Mech added that City Navigator Pan-Africa marks an exciting period for the company, affording Garmin Southern Africa the opportunity to continue expansion plans across the continent.