Retail Business Technology Expo - 9-10 March 2016

Retailers come to RBTE to learn about the latest innovations in technology and hear their industry peers providing stimulating thought leadership talks. As the entire industry battles to innovate and keep up with the challenges and opportunities of the omnichannel market it’s a very exciting time!

RBTE is by far the leading European retail solutions event for the retail and hospitality industry in terms of exhibition size, conference programme and attendance. Over 12,000 visitors attended RBTE and the co-located Retail Design Expo at London’s Olympia in March last year, and over 16,000 visitors are expected at the 2016 event, with the additional attraction of the newly launched Retail Digital Signage Expo.

In addition to the 350+ exhibitors offering a comprehensive range of solutions, RBTE has a vast range of exciting features, including a FREE education programme jam packed with famous retailers and industry experts, workshops, networking opportunities and hospitality – all under one roof.

RBTE is still growing fast due to its continuing success and will return in 2016 when it will be co -located with Retail Design Expo – which is devoted to every aspect of design, visual merchandising and branding of the physical store – as well as Retail Digital Signage Expo, an exciting new development that’s embracing the booming digital signage market.

These shows together present all the solutions encompassing the online and offline retail offering under one roof. It is the only event that addresses all aspects of the desired seamless customer experience.

RBTE prides itself on its outstanding FREE education programme featuring leading retailers. The conferences at RBTE have always been well received with packed theatres, but the 2016 programme will go to the next level with the finest retail speaker programme in Europe.

With five theatres, including one dedicated to Payments, and another to eCommerce, all the burning issues and challenges retailers are facing will be addressed alongside inspirational thought leadership sessions and first-rate international retailers. Here’s just a small selection of the fantastic speakers that will be appearing:

Tim Mason, Former Chief Executive, Bonmarche and Tesco US

Terry Duddy, Non-Executive Director, Debenhams

David Wild, Chief Executive, Domino's Pizza

Simon Roberts, Executive Vice President of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., President of Boots

Angus Thirlwell, Co-founder & CEO, Hotel Chocolat

Luke Jensen, Former Group Development Director, Sainsbury's

Andrew Livingston, Chief Executive, Screwfix

Andy Harding, Chief Customer Officer, House of Fraser

Oliver Meakin, Managing Director, Maplin

Hayley Tatum, Executive Director / Senior Vice President – People and Stores, ASDA

Robin Phillips, Omnichannel and Development Director, Boots

Aaron Chatterley, Founder and Deputy Chairman, Feelunique.com

Gracia Amico, CEO , PetsPyjamas

Dharmash Mistry, CEO & Co-Founder, Blow

Chris Warn, Head of Supply Chain, Homebase

Jamie Peach, Head of SEO, House of Fraser

Robbie Feather, Director of Online, Sainsbury’s Supermarkets

James Leech, Service Lead, Customer Services, Argos

Sach Kukadia, Founding Partner and Buying Director, Secretsales.com

Deirdre Devaney, Director of Fashion, Beauty and Accessories, Arnotts

Arnaud Crouzet, Head of Group Global Payments Development, Auchan

Davide Cervellin, Head of EU Analytics, eBay

RBTE March 9th & 10th 2016, London’s Olympia. Register now for FREE www.rbtexpo.com