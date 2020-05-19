Article
Technology

Sainsbury’s launches UK’s first checkout-free store

By Bruno Reis
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The UK-based supermarket chain, Sainsbury’s, has launched the UK’s first checkout-free store.

The shop, which is located in London’s Holborn Circus, will enable allow customers to scan and pay for their shopping using an app.

Sainsbury’s will offer SmartShop Scan, Pay & Go technology as part of the trial. Following customer feedback from the venture, the company will develop the app further.

Customers will only be able to shop by using the app and scanning a QR code, CNBC reported. The company has installed a help desk to support customers.

SEE ALSO:

“This is an experiment rather than a new format for us – it hasn’t been done in the U.K. before and we’re really excited to understand how our customers respond to the app experience,” stated Clodagh Moriarty, Chief Digital Officer at the Sainsbury’s Group.

“We’ll be with our customers and colleagues all the way over the coming months, iterating continuously based on their feedback before we decide if, how and where we make this experience more widely available.”

Sainsbury’s venture follows the likes of Amazon, which launched checkout-free Amazon Go stores in Seattle, Chicago, and San Francisco, in which shoppers pay for products using the Amazon Go app.

UKSainsbury'ssupermarket
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability