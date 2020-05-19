South Africa’s Durban hosts ITU Telecom World 2018 conference

South Africa is hosting the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Telecom World 2018 conference.

The conference is being held between 10-13 September in South Africa’s coastal city of Durban.

During the event’s opening ceremony the nation’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa, regarded Africa as open for business.

The President addressed the leading technology innovators at the conference, calling for innovative suggestions “so that we can improve a lot of humanity in the world”.

“This is the most important sector of various economies around the world... the telecommunications sector. We as Africans feel proud and honoured that ITU has chosen to come to Africa and KZN to host this event,” stated President Ramaphosa.

“ITU provides a guide and compass for the future, to navigate this new bright and brave world that many countries are traversing to understand the meaning of the new technology. The deliberations taking place here will concern the economy and society that we are building for tomorrow.”

“The digital revolution must respond to the needs of the developing worlds and its economies. It must enhance the growth of economies and contribute to overcoming some of the challenges the world is facing including unemployment, poverty and inequality.”

“We must solve some of the world’s greatest technology challenges. These decisions will determine if the fourth industrial revolution will change people’s lives or become the threat that so many people currently fear.”