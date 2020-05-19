Top 10 IT Skills in Demand for 2015

The technology industry is one of volatility, with continuous evolution and extinction of products, skill sets and job roles. You need to be aware of emerging trends and shifts in the tech industry; or wake to find your skills have gone the way of the dinosaur and your job role obsolete.

To stay relevant in 2015, we’ve complied the top 10 IT skills in demand, check it out:

1. Cloud Security

Security continues to be a main concern for businesses considering a migration to cloud. It is also a consideration that continues to be a top priority once companies have transitioned to cloud. In 2015, with the continued mass adoption of cloud, demand for professionals who can demonstrate cloud security skills will be high.

2. Hacking

Following the recent high profile hacking of Sony and the US Military, businesses and governments are increasingly looking for professionals with the skills to counteract these cyber criminals. Up steps the ethical hacker, a professional “good guy” using the same tools and techniques criminals use to breach networks as a means to find better ways of keeping them out.

Security is set to be a primary concern for businesses in 2015, and professionals with ethical hacking skills will be top of the list. EC-Councils renowned Certified Ethical Hacker course is a great way of developing those skills.

3. Data Science

Companies are beginning to leverage greater returns from big data with the help of 2014’s hottest professional, the data scientist. Combining a deep understanding of business with the ability to analyse, uncover and communicate patterns in data, the data scientist can find and address business problems.

Skills relating to data science are predicted to be among the hottest in 2015. This group of skills is in transition but traditionally combines knowledge of mathematics, statistics, programming and data analysis.

4.Secure Coding

The mobile and desktop application market has exploded in recent years. Businesses looking to develop software for internal use or external sale rely on the development of secure applications. This protects the organisation from any number of threats arising from the release of flawed applications including class action lawsuits and data theft.

Therefore, the process of developing computer software that guards against the introduction of security vulnerabilities, known as secure coding, is a skill set vital to any organisation.

5. Virtualization

Companies looking to greater utilize server capacity, whether on premise or in the cloud, crave professionals with virtualization skills. Training and attaining the MCSA: Windows Server 2012 certification or VMWare’s Certified Professional 5 - Data Center Virtualization certification will help develop virtualization skills.

6. Data Management

Another skill set rising through the ranks in 2015, thanks to the big data phenomenon, is that of data management. It’s definition:

“The development and execution of architectures, policies, practices and procedures that properly manage the full data lifecycle needs of an enterprise."

Data management skills will be increasingly important to companies as they continue to derive insight from numerous data sources to create actionable business decisions.

7. Mobile Application Development

As businesses deploy more and more mobile applications for employees and applications, they are transitioning an increasing number of these applications to the cloud. Professionals with the skills to understand how all these pieces and processes fit together are of great value in the current market place.

Microsoft’s MCSD certification track offer a series of avenues to develop and demonstrate these skills.

8. Enterprise Architecture

As the complexity of organisations increase, businesses are finding increasing value in the successful implementation of enterprise architecture. This has led to widespread adoption of enterprise architecture by business and an increase in demand architects.

The Open Group Architecture Framework (TOGAF) is a leading architecture now rumoured to be applied in 80% of Fortune 500 companies. Architects most in demand are those able to demonstrate TOGAF, specifically those that hold the related TOGAF certification.

9. NoSQL

As big data and cloud proliferate the market and every dawn sees a new mobile application, we are witnessing the growing popularity of NoSQL databases. Professionals with the skills to utilise, or indeed know when to avoid, NoSQL will offer flexibility, efficiency and agility within operations that companies with invaluable.

10. Network Penetration

Networks continue to fall under attack from cybercriminals across the globe, with 20% of small to medium sized businesses targeted in the last 12 months. For organisations looking to defend against these types of attack, professionals who can demonstrate network penetration skills continue to be of value.

The skills to utilise network properties like TCP/IP, ARP and ICMP to understand, map and expose vulnerable nodes is priceless.

Edward Jones is a Technical Writer working for Firebrand Training, a leading provider of accelerated IT certification and training. He writes across a series of topics including certification trends, emerging technology and industry news.

