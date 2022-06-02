Top 10: Tech, AI, cloud, cyber speakers at TECH LIVE LONDON

If you’re looking to be part of the conversation shaping the future of technology, look no further than upcoming hybrid event TECH LIVE LONDON – a two-day showcase event for technology, AI, cyber, cloud, 5G and women in STEM.

Taking place from June 23-24 at London’s historic Tobacco Dock, and also virtually, TECH LIVE LONDON 2022 will convene some of the world’s greatest technological minds.

This hybrid event – sponsored by Salesforce , Claroty, kainos and Oracle , among others – welcomes in-person speakers and attendees as well as being broadcast live via a fully interactive virtual platform to an audience of thousands of executives worldwide.

Organised by BizClik Media Group , publishers of Technology Magazine , AI Magazine and Cyber Magazine , this latest event follows the highly successful inaugural Technology & AI LIVE event last September.

More than 80 speakers – from senior thought leaders to technology leaders – from the world’s largest companies and most innovative start-ups will take to the stage at the event this month, delivering everything from inspiring keynotes and lively roundtables to fireside discussions and Q&A sessions.

Set across four zones – Technology & AI LIVE, Cloud & 5G LIVE, Cyber LIVE and March8 LIVE – sessions will cover a wide range of technology-focused topics, from digital infrastructure, data and analytics, and the future of cyber, to women in STEM, the metaverse and educating future generations. These sessions will help you gain actionable and unique insights to further your business goals.

“TECH LIVE LONDON is an international gathering of some of the greatest minds and leaders in technology, AI, cyber, cloud and 5G,” says Scott Birch , host of the event and Chief Content Officer of BizClik Media Group .

Here, we profile 10 technology leaders who will be speaking at the event.