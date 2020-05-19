Article
Technology

[Video] How to Securely Destroy Outdated IT Assets

By Annifer Jackson
May 19, 2020
With companies assigned an average of three and a half devices per employee, a huge amount of data can be explored on a wide variety of platforms.

This amount of devices - printers, phones, laptops, desktops, tablets and more - requires a sound disposal strategy when systems need replacing or destroying. 

Watch this video by Iron Mountain to learn how to dispose of your IT assets and media in a secure, but environmentally friendly way.

