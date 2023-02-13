13 UAE companies delivering robust (and record) revenues

Despite the challenging economic environment marked by high inflation and the persistent energy crisis, companies across the Middle East are bucking the global trend with many securing double-digit results and even record revenues in 2022.

This comes as inflation in countries like the UAE and Saudi remains relatively low and as they continue to bounce back from the pandemic-driven slowdown.

The robust growth performance of the UAE in 2022 was primarily driven by the oil sector, as hydrocarbon GDP growth was 14.3% in the first nine months of 2022.

However, the UAE’s non-oil sectors also strongly contributed towards the strong growth in 2022, led by real estate, tourist, trade and aviation sectors, though has since slowed.

As the Arab world’s second-largest economy, the UAE’s non-oil foreign trade reached a record US$608.1 billion last year, the first time it has crossed the AED2 trillion mark.

Revenue of UAE banks surge in 2022

Seven listed banks in the UAE reported increase in profits in 2022, beating forecasts and demonstrating not only the strength of their financial soundness, and the advantages of their high liquidity, but the robust revenues brought on by the full recovery from the effects of the pandemic.

The highest share of profits came courtesy of the UAE’s two biggest banks – with First Abu Dhabi Bank’s profits jumping 7% from 2021 and Emirates NBD’s profits climbing by 40%.

Commercial Bank International saw a 15% increase in profits, while the National Bank of Fujairah reported a rise of 195.3% in 2021 and recorded its largest operating profit ever, amounting to AED1.2bn.

The revenue of UAE banks is expected to surge by 52% to about $25 billion by 2030, with digital transformation playing a key role in boosting operations, Abdulaziz Al Ghurair, chairman of Mashreq Bank and of the UAE Banks Federation, previously said.

Growth in UAE’s non-oil private sector to settle

Growth more generally is likely to settle though, and is already seeing a slowdown.

Growth in the UAE’s non-oil private sector has slowed in 2023, dropping to a one-year low in January as global economic conditions weaken. That said, the sector “remains in good health and in particular compares positively against a global economic slowdown towards the end of 2022”, David Owen, Senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence said.

According to Emirates NBD Research, growth in the UAE is expected to settle to a more moderate rate over the next couple of years compared with that seen in 2022.

“We forecast real GDP growth of 3.9% this year and 4.3% in 2024, compared with an estimated 7.6% last year.” ” says Daniel Richards, MENA economist at the bank.

Here we round up 12 UAE companies who saw a surge in profits in 2022.

1

Aldar Properties

Abu Dhabi developer Aldar Properties deliverd a record performance in 2022 with revenues at AED11.2bn, up 31%, and with net profit surging 35% to AED3.1bn. This comes as the UAE sees rising demand for property with the firm’s development business attracting ”unprecedented demand from overseas buyers”, according to Group CEO Talal Al Dhiyebi. Aldar, which launched nine residential projects in 2022, including Louvre Residences Abu Dhabi, achieved net high sales of AED11bn, up 52% YoY.

