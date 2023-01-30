Citi, Rothschild lead M&A advisors in MENA, as deals climb

Citi and Rothschild & Co were the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) financial advisers in the Middle East & Africa (MENA) region in 2022, according to the latest league table by GlobalData, which ranks financial advisers by the value and volume of M&A deals on which they advised.

Citi led on value of deals, advising US$12.8 billion worth of deals, and Rothschild & Co led in volume terms by advising on a total of 15 deals.

While Citi saw a decline in the number of deals it advised on last year, the total value of these deals was much higher, growing by a massive 82.9% in 2022 compared to 2021. This resulted in a significant jump by Citi in its ranking by value, moving from fifth position in 2021 to top spot.

JP Morgan took second place in value after Citi, by advising on US$11.2bn worth of deals, followed by Centerview Partners with $7.4 billion; Bank of America with $7.2 billion; and Goldman Sachs with $6.9 billion.

When it comes to deal volume, Rothschild & Co, the top adviser by deals volume in 2021, retained its top advisor crown in 2022, despite suffering a decline in the number of deals, according to Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData.

Deloitte took second spot in terms of volume with 11 deals; followed by JP Morgan with seven deals; Goldman Sachs with seven deals; and Lazard with five deals.