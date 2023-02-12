Saudi startup ecosystem takes huge leap with investments

Investment in Saudi Arabia’s tech startup ecosystem took a major leap forward last week, with banks and global organisations committing a total of US$2.43bn of investments during the LEAP23 tech conference in Riyadh.

The new funding is designed to empower tech startups in their journey to becoming unicorns and is part of the Kingdom’s push to grow its startup and SME sector.

This comes as the world’s top oil producer ramps up its Saudi Vision 2030 to diversify its economy away from its reliance on oil, create jobs and attract high-skilled talent.

Technology is a strong pillar of Saudi Vision 2030, with Riyadh encouraging entrepreneurship and seeking investment from local and foreign entities to develop the sector.

Fintech, space, gaming among sectors gaining investment

Among the organisations offering the billion-dollar funding are banks, investment firms and venture capital companies.

Saudi Arabia’s Riyad Bank and Banque Saudi Fransi each signed off on US$1bn in financing for companies in the telecommunications and IT sector and in the information and communications sector, respectively.

Riyadh-based IMPACT46 committed US$133m investment for emerging tech firms across the Middle East; and VC firm Merak Capital launched the Merak Fund for direct financing, valued at US$53m, to nurture tech companies in the Kingdom.

Fintech, space, gaming and Shariah-compliant were among sectors receiving targeted funding.

Saudi-located VC firm STV announced an investment of US$150m for alternative investing compatible with Shariah law; Saudi Investment Bank earmarked US$40m for an innovation incubator in the fintech sector; Shurooq Partners launched a US$115m financial fund to accelerate electronic games; and Planetary Capital unveiled the first Saudi-Canadian corpus to invest in emerging space technology companies, local and global, an worth US$30m.

LEAP23, which ran February 6-9 in Riyadh, welcome 920 investors, including Sequoia Capital, Octopus Ventures, 500 Global, who, between them, control an unprecedented US$1.9 trillion in assets under management.



This year saw the inaugural LEAP Rocket Fuel Startup Pitch Challenge, where 90 global startups fought for a chance to be one of the emerging businesses selected to potch before a judging panel consisting of Shark Tank India's Ghazal Alagh, Baroness Karren Brady, aide to The Apprentice's Alan Sugar, and Dragon's Den star Steven Bartlett.