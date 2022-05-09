Dutch, English, French happiest in Europe, reveals Ipsos

People living in the Netherlands are the world’s happiest, according to a new Ipsos study of 30 countries, with 86% of adults reporting being very happy or rather happy.

Happiness levels are also high in Australia (85%), China (83%), Great Britain (83%), India (82%) and France (81%), where more than three out of four adults report being very happy or rather happy – this is compared to the two in three adults (67%) global average.

In Europe, Spain remains the country with the lowest percentage of adults who consider themselves happy (55%).

The prevalence of happiness globally is understandably higher than it was in mid-2020, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, but interestingly, it is also higher than mid-2019, months before the onset of the pandemic.

That said, today’s happiness levels still have a long way to go to regain the global heights of 77% recorded in 2011 and 2013.