When it comes to employee burnout, the UAE has a problem.

The country is the world’s third hardest working, with nearly half of all employees working more than 49 hours in the office every week, a new study finds.

And the consequences of this are significant, with UAE workers feeling burned out (36%) and emotionally drained (43%), according to the first UAE survey on workplace trends.

Among executives experiencing burnout, Dubai-based tech founder and CEO Dennis Yudchitz recognises that the relentless pursuit of success has become a way of life for many executives.

“There was a time when I believed that continuously pushing myself to achieve greater heights was the key to happiness,” the tech executive tells Business Chief. “But I eventually realised that this constant striving was unhealthy, exhausting, and ultimately unsatisfying.”

For Dennis, who launched his first digital health startup in 2016 after earning his MBA, the pandemic served as a pause in the “never-ending marathon of chasing new accomplishments” allowing him to recognise that true fulfilment and contentment comes from a balance between work and taking care of both mental and physical wellbeing.

After battling with his own burnout, the former Pfizer research scientist and tech entrepreneur then set his sights bigger – to battle burnout for all employees in the MENA region.

Tapping into his scientific background, experience in the digital health industry and B2C wellness market, Dennis and his team built Lifemost to help employees manage emotional and physical health.

“I live by the principles I preach,” Dennis tells Business Chief. “I prefer work-life balance over ‘achieving’ and my personal lifestyle combines work, running, racing, swimming, and freediving practices.

Launched in early 2023, and recently raising US$650,000 in a pre-seed funding round co-led by MENA-focused angel investors, Lifemost is a one-stop wellbeing management platform that aims to empower companies in the UAE and wider MENA region to provide customisable corporate wellness programme to their employees.

With a mission that aligns with the UAE National Programme for Happiness and Wellbeing and National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031, Lifemost is proposing a new solution for organisations in the UAE and regionally.