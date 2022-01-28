People Moves UK: Unilever, Standard Chartered, Accenture

Nitin Paranjpe moving from COO to CPO of Unilever

Having served as COO of Unilever for nearly three years, Nitin Paranjpe is set to take on a new role from April 1 at the consumer goods giant, as chief transformation officer and chief people officer, leading the business transformation and heading the HR function.

This comes as Unilever announces changes to its organisational model, designed to make it a simpler, more category-focused business, and to its leadership team which includes cutting management jobs by 15%.

A member of the Unilever Leadership Executive team for eight years, as COO since May 2019, Paranjpe has been responsible for delivering in-year results for Unilever globally. Prior to the COO role, he served in a number of leadership roles at Unilever in both India and the UK including as President, Foods & Refreshment, President of Unilever’s Care Division and CEO of Hindustan Unilever, India and EVP for Unilever, South Asia.

Paranjpe joined Unilever at Hindustan Lever Limited (India) in 1987 where he held various roles in marketing and sales, moving in 2000 to Unilever London where he was involved in a review of the organisation structure. For his efforts in blazing a trail for diversity, he won the GG2 Hammer Award in 2019.





Marisa Drew to join Standard Chartered as chief sustainability officer

Finance veteran Marisa Drew will join Standard Chartered as chief sustainability officer in July 2022.

With extensive financial experience and an MBA from Wharton Business School, Drew has secured a number of prestigious accolades during her more than three decades in finance. She was first recognised in the Financial News Top 100 Influential Women in Finance in 1997 and landed the Women in Banking and Finance annual Achievement in Finance award in 2008.

Drew joins from Credit Suisse where she has spent nearly two decades in a number of senior positions, most recently serving as chief sustainability officer and global head of sustainability strategy, responsible for strategy and creating sustainable investment products on behalf of the bank’s wealth management, institutional and corporate clients. She also spent a decade at Merrill Lynch as a managing director.

In this new role, Drew will chair the Group Sustainability Forum, drive the Bank’s net-zero commitments and oversee the existing sustainable finance and strategy teams.