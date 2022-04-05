Ramadan consumer spend in MENA increases and shifts focus

Consumers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) are expected to spend US$6.2bn online during the holy month of Ramadan 2022, which began on Saturday, 2 April, according to research from RedSeer Consulting.

While Ramadan is traditionally a highlight for retailers, this year’s celebration is expected to drive a record US$6.2bn ecommerce spend, jumping 40% compared to Ramadan 2021, and account for 16% of total annual sales.

Coming together more important than ever, with grocery and fashion spend to peak

When it comes to motivation for heightened spend during Ramadan, consumers point to cooking and home decorating, as get-togethers and entertaining take centre stage and people welcome family and friends into their homes.

“Ramadan is a time for coming together,” says Akshay Jayaprakasan , engagement manager at RedSeer, and following what has been two years of a “more detached Ramadan experience” due to the pandemic, excitement and spending are up significantly on previous years. “One of the most prominent themes to emerge this Ramadan is the overwhelming sense of the need for connecting with family, and belonging to a community,” adds Jayaprakasan.

Grocery and fashion are forecast to see the most significant rise with 87% and 70% of consumers planning increased spend, respectively. This will see grocery ecommerce spend increase to 14%, up from 11%; while fashion will see its ecommerce share grow beyond a third of etail GMV. Similarly, in the home and electronics sectors, 62% and 58% of consumers say they intend to increase their spending.

One of the challenges for ecommerce brands in 2022, is to “match consumer expectations from the past, in the face of the inconsistent global supply across sectors”, says Ankit Sarwahi , Managing Director at MEVP.

“The true success formula for these brands will be to engage with consumers ahead of D-Day to develop leads and analytically gauge expectations in terms of demand volumes and user experience. Proactively assessing and securing supply will be a key success factor. This Ramadan, just availability could win you the game.”