How UAE government entities are embracing technology – GITEX

Staking their claim in the Metaverse – world firsts

Staking a claim in the Metaverse was the big story at GITEX, with numerous Government departments (not to mention companies, like Commercial Bank, and e&) making their Metaverse debut, as they leverage the virtual world to attract investment and/or boost tourism.

First up, Sharjah Government, which showcased 15 projects and initiatives at GITEX, including unveiling the world’s first government-backed metaverse city available to the public. Also credited with being the world’s most realistic metaverse, Sharjahverse – a collaboration between Sharjah Commerce & Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) and Multiverse Labs – provides unprecedented access to almost any location, personalised guest experiences and enhanced entertainment,” says HE Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman, SCTDA.

The aim is to bring the emirate to a global audience to boost the tourism economy, and to create metaverse jobs for local employees at Sharjah’s iconic sights.

Not one to shy away from world firsts, Dubai became the first police agency in the world to launch its own digital assets – with Dubai Police launching the luxury patrol ‘Ghiath’ NFT collection. Some 22.91 million people around the world have already registered their interest in the collection, which features a 360-degree camera, eight exterior surveillance cameras, and a facial and licence plate recognition system.

Meanwhile, Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZ) made its Metaverse debut with the launch of METADAFZ, as it aims to attract foreign direct investment and businesses to the free zone. An alternative to the traditional way of conducting business, METADAFZ will enable clients to conduct meetings via a virtual platform wherever they are in the world.

A number of Government departments further showcased how the Metaverse can help with urban development by simulating the planning of new areas via a digital twin of Dubai.

Dubai Municipality displayed how low-altitude corridors and vertiports for unmanned drones are being developed to provide new services in air mobility, air freight, logistics and aerial surveys. Meanwhile, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority revealed how it would use its Mwafeq four-legged robot to inspect and audit stations and read meters in remote areas.

Security in the emirates – drones to robots to biometrics

Robots (and drones) are the future for Dubai Customs, which displayed its latest drone and robotic technology to help more effectively stem the flow of illegal narcotics and trafficked goods into the emirates’ borders.

This comes as the customs authority made almost 5,000 seizures last year.

Among the innovative drone technologies unveiled by Dubai Customs – the Smart Deterrence Inspection Drone, which has been designed to help customs inspection operations in rugged, dangerous, confined, and difficult-to-reach spots. The drone leverages AI to analyse the surrounding environment for potential hazards such as high winds, low battery conditions, dangerous altitudes, and GPS navigation.

The department also launched the Customs Dolphin, a marine robot that uses a robotic arm and 12-megapixel 4K camera to monitor marine vessels and their movements before they enter the port.

Security took centre stage at the exhibition courtesy of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), which featured a huge 3D head showing how biometrics would become more widely used outside of airports and border crossings. The plan is that biometric data can then be used by other government and non-government organisations to enhance their customer services.

“Whether residents or tourists, the biometric data such as iris recognition and facial recognition is captured and stored in a secure database,” says Fatima Al Mazrouei, Director of the Project Management Office at the GDRFA. “The data can be used by entities to identify someone before the use a service, such as airlines, airports or hotels.”